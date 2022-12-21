Arkansas State football kicks off Early Signing Period

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are adding to the pack.

Arkansas State football is signing JUCO and HS standouts in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Red Wolves recruiting class includes 4 in-state signees: DeAndra Burns (El Dorado), Walker Davis (Benton), Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson), and Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart).

You can see more details on the signing class here.

