City prepares for the impending winter weather

By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is business as usual right now for the city of Jonesboro ahead of the frigid temperature and snow chances moving in.

Homeless citizens are looking for a warm place to stay during the cold spell, but the city is not accommodating them unless need be. Despite multiple other communities opening warming shelters for their displaced residents.

Jonesboro is relying on its community centers as warming shelters if the Salvation Army runs out of room. The community centers are opened normal until the Salvation Army reaches out.

“The Salvation Army normally would contact us under those conditions and then they would move into one of our facilities, which in turn would open their facility back up,” said Jonesboro mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Jonesboro Police will be watching for people out in the elements as well and could provide them with resources if needed.

As the winter weather moves in, parking lots were full of eager residents gathering last-second groceries.

“We live on top of a mountain and we never really know what to expect for road conditions and stuff, and it takes just very little for us not to be able to drive. So we are just trying to get our groceries and everything in order, so we can just stay at home,” said shopper Emily Darnell.

