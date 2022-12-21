Dec. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are starting a bit colder today than yesterday, but we should end up in the same spot. Temperatures in the mid-40s but with a little less sunshine this afternoon. While we do have some snow in the forecast, the bigger issue will be the temperatures and wind chills!

Single digit lows are still expected across Region 8 by Friday morning and the wind chill will drop to -10 to -20! On the leading edge of this cold air, many locations will pick up a little snowfall.

In Jonesboro, we are expecting about 1″ of snow. Higher amounts are expected north of Jonesboro and lower amounts to the south.

While it is not much snow, it is still enough to cause some travel issues. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Christmas, with mid 30s expected by Monday.

The city of Jonesboro prepares for the impending winter weather.

One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm..

Domestic violence calls on the rise during holiday season and winter weather. We’ll share some tips to look out for.

Red flags to watch out for to avoid holiday puppy scams.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

