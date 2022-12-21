Energy Alert
Gearing your car up for freezing temperatures

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays around the corner, many will be hitting the road.

However, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, there could be issues with your car and you need to be prepared.

Changing out your windshield wipers and making sure your oil is changed is key, but the most important step is to check your antifreeze.

“You want to make sure you have proper antifreeze in your vehicle once it gets below freezing,” said Isaac Jonathan, Manager at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Jonathan explained if you don’t have antifreeze in your car, there could be major consequences.

“Your vehicle can freeze up, your engine can freeze up, which will stall your engine and your engine won’t run properly,” he said. “It will freeze your engine up which can crack your block, which will be costly in repairs.”

You can test your antifreeze with an antifreeze test kit sold at many stores around Northeast Arkansas, and they are simple to use.

Jonathan encourages everyone to go out and get what they need sooner rather than later, stressing they have been extremely busy over the last week.

“We have seen tons of people already,” he said. “We are already sold out of antifreeze testers, we have started selling de-ice, and we started selling ice melt for the ground to keep the ice off.”

