Governors call to end COVID-19 emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Is the pandemic over? Has COVID-19 become as common as the flu? Is the nation still in a state of emergency?

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with support from Sarah Huckabee Sanders and 24 other Republican governors requested that President Biden end the COVID-19 national health emergency.

On Dec. 19 the 25 governors sent a letter stating “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us. We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic – we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect our communities from COVID-19.”

