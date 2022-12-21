Juvenile dies in car crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County.

According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff.

The agency’s crash report said the driver of a 2006 Mini Cooper, who was not identified, was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

