Juvenile dies in car crash
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County.
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff.
The agency’s crash report said the driver of a 2006 Mini Cooper, who was not identified, was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
