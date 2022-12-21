Energy Alert
Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus.

As deputies were on their way to the area, the caller said the man got into the school bus and drove away.

Deputies were able to find the bus about 20 minutes later with 34-year-old Matthew Heuple inside.

Heuple stopped the bus and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Heuple is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

