Man dies in West Memphis crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue).

According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith King, of West Memphis was in the left turn lane on Broadway in a 2014 Buick when he crossed into westbound traffic, hitting Karl Warren’s 2011 Ford in the process.

Warren died in the crash, while King was taken to the hospital with injuries, ASP noted.

