Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board.

According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a three-year term as a newly appointed farmer-leader on the board.

“I consider it an honor to be appointed to the United Soybean Board,” Henson said. “I am looking forward to being a part of this board with the goal of improving the sustainability and profitability of the soybean industry, not only for Arkansas but for all of the United States. As a third-generation farmer, I realize making a difference in such areas is monumental for producers across the states.”

Henson is one of 77 volunteer farmer-leaders serving USB, which is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act.

You can learn more about the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board by clicking here.

