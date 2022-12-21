Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board.

According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a three-year term as a newly appointed farmer-leader on the board.

“I consider it an honor to be appointed to the United Soybean Board,” Henson said. “I am looking forward to being a part of this board with the goal of improving the sustainability and profitability of the soybean industry, not only for Arkansas but for all of the United States. As a third-generation farmer, I realize making a difference in such areas is monumental for producers across the states.”

Henson is one of 77 volunteer farmer-leaders serving USB, which is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act.

You can learn more about the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.