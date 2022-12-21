Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter.

Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, Dec. 12, officers were advised by the victim their catalytic converter had been cut off their vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The victim provided photos of the suspect during the theft captured by a game camera, and detectives were able to locate records of Collins scrapping a catalytic converter that had a similar appearance to the one in the photos. It also showed Collins with the same physical appearance and hat during the incident.

A Greene County judge issued a $10,000 bond for Collins. He is currently in the Greene County Detention Center.

