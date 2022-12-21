Energy Alert
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested

The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.
By Liam Garrity
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Police arrested a man who possessed the shell.

Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road.

Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out of caution, the Springfield Bomb Squad responded. They deemed the shell safe.

Lt. Dale Burnett, with the Branson Police Department, said they took many precautions.

“An X-ray was what I was told they used to determine it,” said Lt. Burnett. “If it had found to be had been found to be a live device, they have ways to contain it and detonate it to render it safe.”

He said the man told police he did not know why he had it.

“He couldn’t provide a clear explanation where he got it or how long he’d had it,” said Lt. Burnett.

Lt. Burnett said it was a routine arrest that uncovered the unusual find.

“A lot of times homeless population will have a variety of different items,” said Lt. Burnett.

He said if anyone finds anything suspicious, like the explosive found, always get out of there and call 911.

“They don’t need to wait right by it or anything like that,” said Lt. Burnett. “Safe distance is a little bit difficult to determine, but as far as they can safely get from it and contact the police department.”

The park opened shortly after the incident ended.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

