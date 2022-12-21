Protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temperatures mean higher chances of frozen pipes.

With temperatures below freezing, it can cause a variety of plumbing problems such as busted pipes, flooding, and no water flow.

Our content partner KARK spoke with Josh Gusewelle at Ray Lusk Plumbing, and he gave advice on how to prevent pipes from bursting.

“Opening your cabinet doors when the temperatures are this cold and running your hot and cold sides of your faucets, can keep your water pipes from freezing. Just a small stream will do the job,” he said.

These tips don’t completely get rid of the chance of busting, but it does decrease the chance.

