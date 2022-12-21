Energy Alert
Southland Casino finishes $320 million expansion

The expansion includes a brand new 20-story hotel with 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites.
(Prayitno / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - After three years in the making, the Southland Casino has completed its $320 million expansion.

According to content partner KATV, the expansion includes a brand new 20-story hotel with 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites. It also has a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,400 slot machines and various dining options.

Officials said the new hotel is located just steps away from its casino floor and they look forward to hosting guests from the surrounding areas including Memphis, Little Rock, and St. Louis.

You can find more information on this story by visiting KATV’s website.

