Stay warm and save energy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the next few days, “arctic blasts” across the country could bring some of the coldest weather in decades to America.

With freezing temperatures upon us, Summit Utilities is offering tips to keep you safe and warm without breaking your wallet. These simple steps include:

· Keep your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal (if there are no health risks), and lower if you are away from home for more than a few hours.

· When increasing the temperature in your home, avoid turning your thermostat up too high.

· Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely.

· Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.

· Insulate around windows and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.

· Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to let the sunlight help heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce incoming cold air from drafty windows.

You can learn more about these tips and payment assistance programs at Summit Utilities.

