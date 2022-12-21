Teen arrested for car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

Officers pulled over a silver pickup truck while a black Jeep SUV fled from the other officers.

When officers asked the driver of the pickup truck why he was traveling so fast, he claimed he was taking his brother to the hospital. The officer asked for his ID and that is when the officer noticed he was a juvenile without a valid driver’s license.

The officers then discovered license plates in the vehicles and found that they had been stolen.

The parents of the teens were advised to contact the probation officer within 48 hours.

The case was turned over to Amy Powell with the Craighead County Juvenile Office.

