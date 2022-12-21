Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air will be rolling into our area by Thursday.
With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings in Northeast Arkansas will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm.
- Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/
Below, you’ll find a list of warming centers available. If you’d like to share information on other available centers, please let us know by emailing us at news@kait8.com.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY
Earl Bell Community Center
1212 South Church Street
Jonesboro, AR
Open: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday
Parker Park Community Center
1506 North Church Street
Jonesboro, AR
Open: 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday
Allen Park Community Center
3609 Race Street
Jonesboro, AR
Open: 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday
If you know of or come across someone who needs help with non-emergency services, such as provisions and hot meals, you can call United Way’s 211 hotline for assistance.
---
DUNKLIN COUNTY
Cardwell Community Center
110 Loeb St
Cardwell, MO
Open: Fri - Sat
---
GREENE COUNTY
Greater Vision Church
529 East Court Street
Paragould, AR
Open Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23
May be open longer if the church can get enough volunteers
---
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY
First United Methodist Church
615 East Main Street
(870) 793-3803
---
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Lawrence County Courthouse
315 West Main Street
Walnut Ridge, AR
MUST USE THE REAR ENTRANCE WHEN ENTERING!
---
SHARP COUNTY
Hardy Gym
203 School Street
Hardy, AR
Open: 12/22 - 12/25
