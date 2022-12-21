Energy Alert
Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures

With single-digit temperatures expected, local homeless shelters and city buildings will be...
With single-digit temperatures expected, local homeless shelters and city buildings will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air will be rolling into our area by Thursday.

With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings in Northeast Arkansas will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm.

Below, you’ll find a list of warming centers available. If you’d like to share information on other available centers, please let us know by emailing us at news@kait8.com.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

Earl Bell Community Center

1212 South Church Street

Jonesboro, AR

Open: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday

Parker Park Community Center

1506 North Church Street

Jonesboro, AR

Open: 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday

Allen Park Community Center

3609 Race Street

Jonesboro, AR

Open: 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, 12-5 p.m. Saturday

If you know of or come across someone who needs help with non-emergency services, such as provisions and hot meals, you can call United Way’s 211 hotline for assistance.

---

DUNKLIN COUNTY

Cardwell Community Center

110 Loeb St

Cardwell, MO

Open: Fri - Sat

---

GREENE COUNTY

Greater Vision Church

529 East Court Street

Paragould, AR

Open Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23

May be open longer if the church can get enough volunteers

---

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY

First United Methodist Church

615 East Main Street

(870) 793-3803

---

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Lawrence County Courthouse

315 West Main Street

Walnut Ridge, AR

MUST USE THE REAR ENTRANCE WHEN ENTERING!

---

SHARP COUNTY

Hardy Gym

203 School Street

Hardy, AR

Open: 12/22 - 12/25

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

