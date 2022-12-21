Energy Alert
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm.

The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.

Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said being outside or in a house with no heat in single-digit temperatures can seriously hurt you.

“When these cold temperatures come, if anything it can cause you to get sick, but you know hypothermia is always an issue when you’re out in the elements,” he said.

Elms added it’s important for everyone to know that this center is open to anyone regardless of financial and social standing.

“If you have nowhere to go or you lost your heat or maybe homeless, whatever the case, it may be zero degrees and it’s about the safety of somebody,” he said.

The church is located at 529 East Court Street, and it is also looking to possibly open over the weekend if it can get enough volunteers.

