WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is warning you of the dangerous temperatures that we will see in Region 8 the next few days.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says we are still on track to see a major Arctic blast of cold air into Region 8 on Thursday.

Current timing looks like the front will move into Region 8 around 8 a.m. and pushing into the Hardy and Mtn. View areas by 10 a.m.

The front will move into the Jonesboro, Newport, Kennett, Searcy area by 12 p.m. and across the Mississippi river by 4 p.m.

Snow will fill in behind the front, but we could see some rain/sleet as the front moves through.

The team is concerned about some flash freezing as very cold air moves in.

Once again, the biggest concern is how quickly temperatures will fall.

For instance, at noon the temperatures could be 45 degrees and by 2 p.m. the temperatures could be down to 29 degrees.

That will lead to any moisture left on the roads to freeze and then any snow that falls on that will stick immediately.

The snow accumulation forecast is still on track.

The Region 8 StormTEAM has released what they expect the snow accumulations could be after Thursday's winter weather. (KAIT)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for counties up in the mountains.

The bigger story will end up being the cold temperatures and wind chills.

The dangerous cold will move in leaving temperatures in the single digits when we wake up on Friday morning. Wind Chills -10° to -20° are likely.

We will not climb above freezing until Monday.

