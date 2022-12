FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 62 in Hardy.

An accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler is leaking gas and the car is on fire.

According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police are at the scene and all lanes of traffic are affected. Please avoid the area.

