A-State’s Delta Center rewarded $5,000 grant

The Arkansas State University’s Delta Center for Economic Development recently received a...
The Arkansas State University's Delta Center for Economic Development recently received a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University’s Delta Center for Economic Development recently received a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

According to a news release, the money was presented to Delta Center Executive Director Andrea Allen, University Center Program Director Mary Margaret Jackson, and A-State Innovate Strategic Advisor Alan Keith.

The grant’s funds were put towards hosting Thrown to the Wolves; a high school business competition similar to the TV show “Shark Tank.” The competition encouraged students to create and present a marketing plan for a new business. The prizes for the competition included cash, scholarships, and a membership to A-State Innovate.

“Northeast Arkansas is blessed to have an organization like the Arvest Foundation that supports and nurtures entrepreneurship in our region,” Allen said. “Their generous gift to the Thrown to the Wolves high school innovation competition gives our local youth the opportunity to transform their innovative ideas into reality.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others and focuses on K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. You can learn more at the Arvest website.

