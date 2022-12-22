Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An April trial date was set Wednesday by a federal judge for a civil trial arising from a former columnist’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan scheduled an April 17 trial after he rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial until the end of the year.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said in a book published in 2019 that Trump raped her, causing the then U.S. president to say it never happened. He has repeatedly insisted that Carroll has made up the claim that he had attacked her in a dressing room after they met each other at an upscale Manhattan store by chance and engaged in playful banter.

She initially filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump, but she recently updated it to a rape allegation after the November enactment of a New York State law that temporarily allows sexual assault victims to sue their abusers for crimes that occurred decades ago.

Kaplan has said the updated lawsuit did not require extensive collection of additional evidence for the trial because whether the rape occurred was also central to the merits of the defamation lawsuit.

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault in stories unless they agree to tell their stories publicly, as Carroll has done.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
Blu Rolland
Dec. 20: What you need to know
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six...
Juvenile dies in car crash
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/21/22 Signing Day press conference pt 5
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/21/22 Signing Day press conference pt 4
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/21/22 Signing Day press conference pt 3
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/21/22 Signing Day press conference pt 2
Sam Pittman talks about top 25 recruiting class
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reflects on start of Early Signing Period