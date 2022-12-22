Arkansas road crews prepare for an “arctic blast”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday’s weather. Our content-sharing partner KHOG spoke with ARDOT about how this weather will affect traffic and what they are doing differently for this winter storm.

“If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at 9 a.m. maybe you leave a little earlier just in case there’s a little slowdown,” said Dave Parker, ARDOT public information officer.

The potential cold temperatures could have frozen the normal salt brine solution ARDOT uses to treat roads.

Parker said that the normal solution can freeze and become unhelpful when temperatures fall below 22 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We have to add beet juice to lower that freezing temperature,” Parker said.

