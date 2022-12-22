Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Little Rock Thursday in non-conference finale

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Arkansas State (7-4) vs. Little Rock (4-8) | Thursday, December 22nd | 2:00pm | First National Bank Arena | ESPN+

When A-State and Little Rock meet Thursday afternoon at First National Bank Arena, 677 days will have passed since the in-state foes last clashed.

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Little Rock program, games scheduled for Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 last season were canceled. A-State and Little Rock last met on Feb. 13, 2021 with the Red Wolves winning 67-65 at the Jack Stephens Center.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas cost $1.19 the last time A-State and Little Rock clashed as non-conference opponents back on Dec. 29, 1990, 11,681 days ago by tip-off Thursday. Home Alone, which debuted on Nov. 10, 1990, was the box office favorite when A-State won 73-60 over Little Rock that season.

The most-played series in program history with 93 games played to date, A-State and Little Rock met 66 times as Sun Belt foes with the Red Wolves owning a 35-31 advantage in those meetings.

