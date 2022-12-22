Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper

A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bear escaped an exhibit at a Florida zoo and attacked a zookeeper before being fatally shot by workers, officials said.

The escape in a behind-the-scenes area happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Zoo officials said in a Facebook post that an emergency call was initiated and the facility’s “lethal weapons team responded immediately.”

“Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed,” the statement said. “We will be conducting an ongoing investigation over the coming days and weeks. We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this.”

FirstCoast News reported that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the zookeeper who was attacked to a hospital for treatment with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

News outlets identified the bear as Jonny, a 5-year-old North American black bear.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six...
Juvenile dies in car crash
Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow.
Area preparing for significant snowfall
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.

Latest News

People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday, December 20 as a precautionary...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm; alerts Mo. National Guard
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Atomic watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia