Dozens of books and toys donated

Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season.

Elite Climate Control Heat and Air teamed up with the Jonesboro Police Department to deliver some Christmas cheer to children in our area.

The toys and books were delivered by Corporal Jon Wood on Dec. 21 during his patrol. A social media post shows Cpl. Wood thanking Elite Heat and Air for the opportunity to distribute the gifts. “Their smiles were priceless!” he said.

