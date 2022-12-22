Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/Pexels/DEA)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow.
Area preparing for significant snowfall
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six...
Juvenile dies in car crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft...
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Atomic watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Zoo employee injured by bear in Florida
Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings
Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Arrests announced in rideshare carjackings