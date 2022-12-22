Energy Alert
The options of antifreeze that are offered at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Jonesboro before those cold temperatures come.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the morning with temperatures going in the 40s, but we will end the day in the single digits!

Snow is expected to arrive shortly after lunch and a good part of the afternoon and early evening will have snow passing through Region 8. As the cold air arrives, the snow will stick.

It’s a fast moving system, so accumulations should be in the 1-2″ range from Jonesboro northward. Dusting to 1″ possible south of Jonesboro.

Wind chill warnings are in effect for most of Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Road crews across Arkansas and Missouri are preparing for the arctic blast.

You still have some time to prepare your home for the cold weather.

Jonesboro road crews are out preparing roads for freezing weather.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

