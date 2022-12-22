It’s a wonderful time to help your neighbor

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, many people and communities struggle to stay warm but the whole state came together to help make a difference.

Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive took place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and the example he set to always be a good neighbor.

According to a news release, the statewide sweater drive was sponsored by Crain Buick GMC of Conway and 911 Restoration.

Anyone in need of sweaters can contact the following libraries to learn more about distribution:

Pea Ridge Community Library.

Newton County Library in Jasper.

Donald W. Reynolds Library Serving Baxter County in Mountain Home.

Logan County Library in Booneville.

Charleston Public Library.

Franklin County Library in Ozark.

Boyd T. & Mollie Gattis Logan County Library in Paris.

Fayetteville Public Library.

Pope County Library in Russellville.

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

Forrest City Public Library.

Independence County Library in Batesville.

Lonoke Public Library.

Carlisle Public Library.

Cabot Public Library.

Faulkner/Van Buren Regional Library in Conway.

Grant County Library in Sheridan.

Central Arkansas Library System Main Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Adolphine F. Terry Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Dee Brown Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Esther Nixon Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library & Learning Center in Little Rock.

CALS John Gould Fletcher Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Oley E. Rooker Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Roosevelt Thompson Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Sidney Sanders McMath Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Sue Cowan Williams Branch Library in Little Rock.

CALS Maumelle Branch Library.

CALS Max Milam Library in Perryville.

CALS Amy Sanders Branch Library in Sherwood.

CALS Millie Brooks Library in Wrightsville.

Calhoun County Library in Hampton.

Sevier County Library in DeQueen.

Lafayette County Library in Lewisville.

Cabe Memorial Public Library in Stamps.

Barton Library in El Dorado.

Huttig Branch Library.

Harper Memorial Library in Junction City.

Norphlet Branch Library.

Smackover Public Library.

Strong Branch Library.

Monticello Branch Library.

Warren Branch Library.

Saline County Library in Benton.

St. Paul Public Library.

Mountainburg Public Library.

Alma Public Library.

“All of us, at some time or other, need help,” Fred Rogers said. “And, whether we’re giving or receiving a sweater, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world.

More information is available at myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive and FredRogers.org.

