Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. Department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday that the person killed was 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister of West Helena, Arkansas.

A video on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and using the other hand to hold onto a person wearing a Walmart employee vest.

Another video showed police telling the armed woman to put her hands up. The woman yelled that she was not trying to hurt anybody.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

