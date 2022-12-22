Energy Alert
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas

Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can...
Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That's what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.

Arkansas’s newest lottery game, LOTTO, is still looking for its first jackpot winner after being launched three months ago. The jackpot is up to $988,000 and is scheduled to be drawn on Saturday night and only in Arkansas.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $186 million for Saturday’s drawing.

For more information and game odds visit myarkansaslottery.com.

