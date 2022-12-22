Police department looking to add eyes in the sky

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about.

They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.

“It’s going to be equipped with license plate readers at each city limit entrance and exit,” Kenny Wilson said. “Basically, what we plan on doing is putting up a city-wide surveillance system.”

Kennett got the idea from other local departments like West Memphis and Blytheville who say they have worked great.

Although the system is meant to catch criminals Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson is hoping it does even more.

“It’s a great investigative tool,” Wilson said. “Help them solve crimes and serve as a deterrent sometimes, the community knows we got cameras all over the place maybe help deter some criminal activity.”

Wilson said they will be running around the clock in areas that see more crime.

“We will monitor them 24 hours seven days a week in our 911 dispatch center just to make sure there is nothing going on,” Wilson said.

They expect the cameras to be up and running by the new year.

