Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Power outages reported as winter storm hits

As a winter storm makes its mark on Northeast Arkansas, some communities are being impacted.
As a winter storm makes its mark on Northeast Arkansas, some communities are being impacted.(KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As a winter storm makes its mark on Northeast Arkansas, some communities are being impacted.

Entergy Arkansas is currently reporting the Leachville community is without power.

As of 3:48 p.m., 1,012 customers are affected, and power is expected to be back on at 10 p.m.

Region 8 News will continue to follow the latest oN power outages as this storm progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler wreck started a fire
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow.
Area preparing for significant snowfall

Latest News

Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/22/22)
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/22/22)
Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday, December 20 as a precautionary...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm; alerts Mo. National Guard
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
6pm weather 12/21/22