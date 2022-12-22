Power outages reported as winter storm hits

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As a winter storm makes its mark on Northeast Arkansas, some communities are being impacted.

Entergy Arkansas is currently reporting the Leachville community is without power.

As of 3:48 p.m., 1,012 customers are affected, and power is expected to be back on at 10 p.m.

Region 8 News will continue to follow the latest oN power outages as this storm progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.