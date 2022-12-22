Protecting yourself and your property

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve been preparing you all week for this cold front, and it is finally here. Here is one last look at all the ways to protect yourself and your property at this cold time.

Summit Utilities and many other companies across the state have given advice on how to protect your property and save some money this time of year.

Even ARDOT has been nice enough to share some driving tips and what they are doing to protect our roads.

Many communities are coming together to help one another during this time. Multiple libraries across the state gathered sweaters for those in need.

And of course, if you have nowhere else to go during this cold weather here is a list of all the warming centers across Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.