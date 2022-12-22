Energy Alert
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks.

A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember the three fallen law enforcement officers for their service and selfless sacrifice.

“These individuals selflessly volunteer for this duty while accepting that the dangers of the job also put them in harm’s way. It takes a special person to take on that responsibility, and that fact must never be lost on us,” Boozman said.

All of Arkansas mourns the loss of these brave men in uniform. Their courage and selflessness will not soon be forgotten. I pray that God will bring their families and loved ones the peace that comes from knowing their sacrifice was not in vain,” Cotton said.

