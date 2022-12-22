Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some weighted blankets sold at Target have been recalled after two children died from becoming entrapped inside them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said in a news release that young children can get stuck inside the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets by unzipping it and going inside.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl reportedly got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April.

Target also received reports of two other children getting caught in the blankets.

The recall specifically involves the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets specifically sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through September 2022.

They weigh 6 pounds and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Anyone with a blanket containing one of the following item numbers should stop using it and contact Target for a refund:

· 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

· 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

· 097-02-0361(Pink)

· 097-02-0363 (Blue)

· 097-02-0364 (Gray)

· 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

· 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

· 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Contact Target at 800-400-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or to any Target store, or go online for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow.
Area preparing for significant snowfall
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six...
Juvenile dies in car crash
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.

Latest News

Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate reaches deal on $1.7 trillion package, pushing toward passage
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season.
Dozens of books and toys donated
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies