Woman died in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker.

Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane of Interstate 40 facing west. White was standing outside her 2012 Chevy Traverse when she was struck by a 2008 Chevy Impala. A 2023 Freightliner then struck the Impala. The driver of the Impala fled the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner has not been revealed and no other injuries have been reported.

According to ASP, the weather was clear, and the road was dry.

