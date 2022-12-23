1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at mile marker 20.8 and involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

The crash report states a 2009 Kia Spectra ran off the road, hit the cable barrier and stopped in the road. A 2023 Volvo Tractor then hit the Kia.

Troopers say the driver of the Kia, 66-year-old Stanley Smith from Hayti, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers, a 53-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

No word on the condition of the 34-year-old man who drove the Volvo Tractor.

