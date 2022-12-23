Airport cancellations amid winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Thursday’s winter storm rolling through Northeast Arkansas and potential blizzards expected across the country, several airports are already canceling flights.

As of 6:15 p.m., the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is reporting eight flights have been canceled, and two have been delayed.

At least three flights have already been canceled at the Memphis International Airport.

Nationally, more than 2,000 flights were canceled by mid-afternoon, and more than 1,000 flights for Friday, Dec. 23 were canceled proactively. At least 5,300 flights have been delayed as of 3 p.m.

Many airlines have been issuing waivers to allow travelers to change itineraries without penalty. Check with your airline to see if you qualify.

If you plan to go on your flight, the TSA recommends arriving at your airport at least two hours early and being ready for possible changes.

