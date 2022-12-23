Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansans being asked to limit electricity usage

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking members to immediately limit the use of...
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking members to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.(Gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As temperatures stay well below freezing this holiday weekend, a strong urge for energy conservation is being demanded in Arkansas.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking members to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.

Vice President of Planning and Market Operations Andrew Lachowsky said because of the extremely cold weather and high requirement for electricity, electric cooperatives and other regional utilities have reached a point where demand for electricity has exceeded the supply.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we urge electric cooperative members to immediately reduce the use of electrical requirements by turning off or not using non-essential lights and electric appliances, especially electric water heaters, clothes dryers, and dishwashers, and to turn heating thermostats to lower settings,” he said.

Lachowsky emphasized that public cooperation is essential until the electric power issue has passed.

The cooperatives will continue to keep the public advised of further developments concerning cutbacks of electric power.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
FedEx flights back in action after ground stop

Latest News

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
Red Wolves reflect after non-conference finale
Omar El-Sheikh and Terrance Ford reflect after Red Wolves win over Little Rock
Pioneers win 2022 Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Year
Batesville wins 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out...
Crews respond to three fires in single day