Arkansans being asked to limit electricity usage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As temperatures stay well below freezing this holiday weekend, a strong urge for energy conservation is being demanded in Arkansas.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking members to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.

Vice President of Planning and Market Operations Andrew Lachowsky said because of the extremely cold weather and high requirement for electricity, electric cooperatives and other regional utilities have reached a point where demand for electricity has exceeded the supply.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we urge electric cooperative members to immediately reduce the use of electrical requirements by turning off or not using non-essential lights and electric appliances, especially electric water heaters, clothes dryers, and dishwashers, and to turn heating thermostats to lower settings,” he said.

Lachowsky emphasized that public cooperation is essential until the electric power issue has passed.

The cooperatives will continue to keep the public advised of further developments concerning cutbacks of electric power.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.