Batesville wins 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

Pioneers block FG, return for GW TD
Pioneers block FG, return for GW TD
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron.

Batesville takes home the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Pioneers beat Pocahontas, Heavener (OK), Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, and Lonoke in a two-state vote.

With the game tied in the final seconds, Wyatt Fowler blocked a Nettleton go-ahead field goal. Jaiden Henderson scooped and scored, 82 yards for the walkoff touchdown. The Pioneers beat the Raiders 34-28 on September 23rd. Batesville gets a trophy, a $1,000 check to the booster club, and a future Yarnell’s ice cream party.

In 9 seasons of the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year, Region 8 teams have won the title 7 times.

DRUM ROLL, PLEASE. Your 2022 Sweetest Play of the Year winner is . . . . . Batesville High School!!! Congratulations on...

Posted by Yarnell's Ice Cream on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

2022: Batesville (Wyatt Fowler blocks punt, Jaiden Henderson returns 82 yards for game winning TD)

2021: East Poinsett County (Candon Argo forces turnover, takes it back 99 yards for TD)

2020: Wynne (Jayden Potter spin cycle TD)

2019: Newport (Eli Alcorn TD)

2018: Greenwood

2017: Greenwood

2016: Trumann (Garrett Woods TD pass to Will Ryan White)

2015: Cross County (Anfarnee Davis TD run)

2014: Pocahontas (Reece Coates TD pass to Tristan Privett)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

