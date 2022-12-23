Carbon monoxide poisoning concerns in subfreezing temperatures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With subfreezing temperatures in Arkansas leading to people cranking up their heaters, concerns over carbon monoxide poisoning are stronger than ever.
Little Rock Fire Chief Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said the gas can be very dangerous to human bodies, content partner KARK reported.
“It’s odorless, colorless, very poisonous to humans when we inhale it,” he said.
Lear-Sadowski explained symptoms would be like that of the flu, such as lightheadedness or dizziness. He added making sure your carbon monoxide detector works properly can save you a lot of trouble.
