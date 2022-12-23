Crews respond to three fires Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits.

According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.

Crews said they were called to the second fire at 9:15 a.m. somewhere along East Nettleton Avenue; the third fire occurred at a storage shed on Homewood Road.

The department shared that no one was injured during the fires. No cause has been determined in any of the cases.

