Crews respond to three fires Friday

The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out...
The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits.

According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.

Crews said they were called to the second fire at 9:15 a.m. somewhere along East Nettleton Avenue; the third fire occurred at a storage shed on Homewood Road.

The department shared that no one was injured during the fires. No cause has been determined in any of the cases.

