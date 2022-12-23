Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Zuber returns to A-State, talks new baseball home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyler Zuber will have a new baseball home in 2023. The Arkansas State alum will pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It caps off what has been a roller coaster of three years. From making his major league debut, to missing the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury.

“This is kind of like the first real injury I’ve ever had in my whole life,” Zuber said.

Zuber will now have a new home with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the DBacks claimed him when he was put on waivers by Kansas City. Arizona outrighted him to Triple-A Reno.

Tyler pitched in 54 games, striking out 55 batters and walking 37 in 49.1 innings pitched over two seasons for the Royals.

“It’s very humbling, especially being from a small town in Arkansas and now I’m standing on a major league mound where millions of people are watching daily,” Zuber said. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around.”

After a 2021 season that saw the 27-year-old bounce between Triple-A and the big leagues, Zuber suffered his first setback with the injury.

Getting claimed on waivers was something unexpected.

“I’ve had surgery so I’m like, no one’s seen me pitch in over a year so it was like I’m probably just going to be back with the Royals,” Zuber said. “All of a sudden they call back and said ‘well, good news for you, the Diamondbacks picked you up,’ and I was like ‘uh well, ok.’”

Zuber has a chance to make an immediate impact in Arizona with four relievers currently free agents and the D-Backs boasting the 6th-worst earned run average among relievers last season.

Tyler’s biggest goals: Make it back to the bigs and to stay healthy.

“I’ve loved my time so far with them and now I get to experience more with them and I can’t wait,” Zuber said. “I can’t wait to get on a mound again and see what it’s like to pitch pain-free.”