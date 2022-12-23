Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

A couple in Houston, Alaska caught a moose losing both of its antlers on their doorbell camera.
By David Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – A couple in Alaska said their doorbell camera recorded a moose leaving behind a surprise Christmas gift.

Tyra Bogert and her husband watched the doorbell’s live stream when they got an alert that something was moving in front of their house.

While it’s not unusual for a doorbell camera to spot a moose in Anchorage, this time was different.

The couple watched as the moose started shaking and then both its antlers fell off.

“He shook like a dog, and they just plopped off and fell on the ground,” Chance Bogert said. “Looked to me like he was pretty scared.”

They said the moose looked shocked at what happened, and it took off running.

“For it to come in my yard and to drop them in the middle of my yard - I think that’s just a one-in-a-million chance,” Chance Bogert said.

The antlers left behind are so big that the Bogerts’ 3-month-old son actually fits inside the palm.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, moose, like any male animal in the deer family, usually shed their antlers in the winter for two reasons.

Firstly, it is the end of their breeding season.

Secondly, antlers are heavy and can become a burden for animals to carry around when they are trying to eat enough to survive in the cold.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woman died in West Memphis crash

Latest News

The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
Biden signs defense bill that repeals troop vaccine mandate
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Staten Island Ferry engine fire prompts passenger evacuation
Ground stop issued for FedEx flights at Memphis International Airport