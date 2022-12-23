Energy Alert
Jonesboro to get $5 million for airport upgrade

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Airport is expected to get a big boost.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced the city is set to receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for an extension of the airport’s runway.

A news release stated Copenhaver and the city of Jonesboro worked with U.S. Senator John Boozman and his office to secure funding for the extension.

“We look forward to working with our entire DC delegation because as Jonesboro grows, our transportation needs will continue to expand, and this funding will pay off economic dividends in the near and distant future,” Copenhaver said.

The funding was included in the end-of-year spending package passed by Senate on Thursday and is expected to be approved by the House of Representatives on Friday, Dec. 23. President Biden is expected to sign it into law.

