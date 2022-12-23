Energy Alert
MEM canceled flights due to weather

Thanksgiving travel numbers at MEM look to mirror 2019 numbers.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning.

MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather.

Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on delays or cancellations.

For more details on cancelations click here.

