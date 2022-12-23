Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woman died in West Memphis crash

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US