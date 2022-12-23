Energy Alert
State trooper unit damaged in crash

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.

The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit was damaged in the crash. The trooper’s status is unknown.

You are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

