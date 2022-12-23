Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.

A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.
A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.(Storyblocks)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville.

They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North Carolina man hit the rear of a 2021 Toyota Camry.

The Camry then went off the right side of the road and overturned in a flooded ditch.

The driver, Donald A. Hunt, 68, of Thorp, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woman died in West Memphis crash

Latest News

The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
With single-digit temperatures expected, local homeless shelters and city buildings will be...
Warming centers open amid dangerous temperatures
Arkansas State forward
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Omar El-Sheikh, Terrance Ford after Little Rock win