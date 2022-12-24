Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.

Blu Rolland
Blu Rolland(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORO, Ark. (WMC) - Newly-filed court documents tell a harrowing story of child abuse in the Mid-South.

A newly-filed affidavit says that Blu Rolland, the Moro, Arkansas, boy whose corpse was found buried under the floorboards of his home a week ago, died three months before his body’s discovery.

The affidavit says Blu died after his mother’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet and drowned him for biting the man’s finger after he intentionally stuck it inside the child’s mouth.

It was also the boyfriend who buried little Blu beneath the house, according to the affidavit.

Blu died on Sept. 9.

He would have turned six last week.

His 28-year-old mother, Ashley Rolland, and her 33-year-old boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, were both arrested after Blu’s body was uncovered by police on Friday, Dec. 16.

Ashley Rolland
Ashley Rolland(St. Francis County Sheriff's Office)

It was Ashley’s parents who called police after she allegedly told them Blu was dead inside the house.

Special agents of ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by Lee County’s sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m. that night.

The agents were also called to investigate injuries sustained to the scalp of Blu’s six-year-old sister, Taylor Rolland.

The affidavit says Ashley told police that Bridges held Taylor under very hot water as “punishment for behavior issues.”

Staff at the Forrest City Hospital determined she had severe burns. She had to be transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for further treatment.

Both Ashley and Bridges were arrested on Saturday.

Both face charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and battery.

Bridges is being held in Lee County.

The mother, being held in St. Francis County, also faces two additional felony charges of permitting child abuse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8

Latest News

"It's a Wonderful Life"
50 of the best Christmas movies of all time
Former LSU baseball pitcher Jaden Hill gave back to his community.
Former LSU pitcher turned pro treats Ashdown kids to Christmas shopping spree
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans